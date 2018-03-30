ColourPop has heard the internet’s cries and finally expanded its concealer shades. The affordable “dupe” brand just doubled its No Filter Concealer range, which will now come in 30 shades.
ColourPop made sure to spread the new shades out across the spectrum of skin tones, and now there are five concealers for light, medium, medium dark, dark, and deep dark shade ranges. For those afraid of the dreaded orange cast that some concealers and foundations give off, these concealers were made with undertones like olive, yellow, and neutral to be the perfect match. One of the new additions is a stark white concealer (Fair 00) that can be mixed with any other shade to create a custom lighter one for an enhanced highlight or for when your summer shade just doesn’t match anymore.
The doe-foot applicator means you get to choose exactly how much product you want to use, and the concealer can be built up for total coverage so you don’t even need to use a filter for your next selfie — just be sure to pat on the concealer instead of dragging it across skin.
All 30 shades are available now, and if you go on ColourPop’s website, you can use the code NOFILTER to get two concealers for $10.