Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images

Every year on March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day — a day during which men around the world honor women by taking to the internet in droves to ask “what about International Men’s Day?”

After seeing this happen over and over, British comedian Richard Herring decided to take matters into his hands by responding to everyone asking that question on Twitter.

There is one. November 19th. And you haven’t yet. https://t.co/1khiHOsInV — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018

This is going to be so embarrassing for you. There IS one. On November 19. I admire your confidence, but combined with ignorance that’s a dangerous weapon https://t.co/nZQi2ElUPk — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018

There is nothing sexist about having an international men’s day. It’s on November 19th. Stop being anti-men mate. Unhelpful betrayal. https://t.co/mP7NHi7KAH — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018

More notably, he set up an “International ‘When’s International Men’s Day?’ Day” fundraising page to go along with his efforts. At the time of publication, he managed to raise £143,005 (or about $198,073) for Refuge, a charity that aids domestic-violence survivors.

It’s November 19, by the way. November 19.