Emmanuel Macron, the French president and neoliberal dream boy who wants to run his country “like a start-up,” and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister and a right-wing Hindu nationalist, recently signed a new security accord. But much of the conversation about said diplomatic meeting involves what happened when Modi greeted Macron at the airport on Friday — mostly, the incredibly creepy smile Macron gives the cameras as he’s hugging Modi.

It’s certainly not the first time Macron’s been unable to control his facial reactions while meeting a world leader.