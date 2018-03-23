Andrew Cuomo Claims He Doesn’t Have a Favorite Sex and the City Character

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

From the moment Cynthia Nixon announced that she was mounting a primary challenge to Andrew Cuomo in this year’s New York gubernatorial election, the Sex and the City references began to roll in. Nixon is, of course, best known for her role as Miranda on the show — and while there is the risk that people will reduce her to that character, there is also an upside. And that upside includes Andrew Cuomo, who has been known to describe himself as “a big, tough Italian guy,” being forced to answer questions about Sex and the City.

For instance, during a Friday interview with NY1, the governor was asked who his favorite character on the show is. “I don’t have a favorite,” he replied. “I don’t want to pick favorites.” Fun!

NY1’s Bobby Cuza asked NYC mayor — and Cuomo nemesis — Bill de Blasio the same question in a recent interview about Nixon. De Blasio went with Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), citing “ethnic loyalty.” Ey!