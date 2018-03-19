Will Cynthia Nixon Fix the Subway?

For months, Cynthia Nixon has been teasing the possibility of challenging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the primary this year. For months, New Yorkers have also been facing mounting delays on the subway as aging infrastructure makes riding the train an absolute nightmare. But perhaps Nixon is the answer to all our subway woes: she announced today that she’s officially running for governor, with a platform that includes “fixing our broken subway.” In a press release, her campaign office added that “unlike Andrew Cuomo, Cynthia rides the subway nearly every day, and understands the toll that his disastrous mismanagement of the MTA is taking on New Yorkers.”

Nixon, a longtime education activist, is most famous for her role as Miranda Hobbes, the least annoying member of the core Sex and the City friend group. She’s positioning herself as an outsider progressive, with promises to work on health care and mass incarceration and would be New York’s first woman and LGBT governor if she wins. Also, don’t forget: