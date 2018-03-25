Does Stormy Daniels Have Donald Trump’s Nudes?

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Stormy Daniels’s anticipated 60 Minutes interview was replete with shocking details about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, many of which clarified allegations about which we already knew. But there was one exchange between Daniels and Anderson Cooper that left viewers asking one pressing question: Does Stormy have Trump’s nudes?

Does stormy have dick pics — Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) March 26, 2018

The moment came later on in the interview when Cooper asked Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, about the legitimacy of her nondisclosure agreement. According to Avenatti, Daniels was required to turn over all “video images, still images, email messages, and text messages” related Trump for the NDA — which would presumably include nudes, sexts, dick pics, etc. After Cooper asked Daniels if she turned over the materials, she responded, “I can’t answer that right now,” which sure sounds like something a person would say if they did, in fact, have nudes.

“You don’t want to say one way or the other if you have text messages or other items?” Cooper probed.

“My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things,” Daniels responded.

So … she definitely has them, right?