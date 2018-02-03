Breaking: Trump Has Been Occasionally Eating Salads

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Stop what you’re doing immediately — we have some incredibly important breaking news to report: President Donald Trump has reportedly been eating salads lately … and he hasn’t been spotted with a burger in weeks.

Three “sources” filled Bloomberg in on the exercise-hating president’s new diet, which he apparently took up after a doctor found him to be in “excellent” health during a January physical. The doctor, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, advised Trump to eat less fat and carbs, and also exercise regularly — and wouldn’t you know, the weather-fighter half-listened to him about the diet part.

According to Bloomberg, Trump has been cutting back on his beloved McDonald’s — his go-to order has long been two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate milkshake. He’s now been eating salads “some of the time” and one “source” hasn’t seen him eating a burger in two weeks!!!!

But lest you worry the president has fully embraced the wellness trend, Bloomberg notes that the president still allows himself “indulgences” — he ate bacon at breakfast this week.