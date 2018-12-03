Donald Trump Jr. Has Finally Met His Match

Eldest Trump son Donald Trump Jr. finally came face-to-face with his equal — a life-size chocolate Easter bunny — while campaigning for Representative Rick Saccone at Sarris Candies in Pennsylvania on Monday.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

In a perfect picture posted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Andrew Rush, Don. Jr. is photographed speaking into a microphone that’s seemingly held by the aforementioned bunny (note: we know it’s a reporter’s mic — please let us have this). We can only assume that the president’s son had one of his usual intellectually stimulating conversations with the sugary seasonal treat.