First Boy Donald Trump Jr. may have been flirting with more than a life-size chocolate Easter bunny and the idea of becoming a rap critic before he and his wife filed for divorce. Amid revelations of the couple’s confirmed split this week, a former model tweeted screenshots of racy, misspelled messages Trump Jr. sent her while he was married.

Friday afternoon, model Melissa Stetten posted a flirty Twitter DM from Trump Jr., dating back to November 2011 — just one month after his soon-to-be ex, Vanessa, gave birth to the couple’s son Tristan.

“Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” Stetten tweeted.

Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke) pic.twitter.com/JbuwC1wghf — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

She also included screenshots of several Twitter mentions — as in, messages that the public can see — that Trump Jr. sent her from around the same time. Stetten didn’t know Trump Jr. personally before he started messaging her, according to an interview with People, but it wasn’t long before she became intertwined with him and his bacon fetish.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

His dad is president why hasn’t he deleted these tweets? #bacon pic.twitter.com/ERfjValU9D — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

While Trump Jr. and Stetten’s Twitter exchanges appear to have stopped the same month that they started, the Trump boy’s bacon obsession prevailed for at least the next few years.

Does anyone else have a Bacon fetish??? It sounds so wrong but tastes so right! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 20, 2011

Thought I was having dinner w @MrsVanessaTrump till i saw her remove bacon from a sandwich. Who are u & what have u done w my wife? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 12, 2013

Donnie aka D3 just told me he wants a pig for Christmas and that we should name him Bacon. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2012

Adding “Looking for a woman who loves bacon” to the list of what lines we can expect to see on Jr.’s future dating profile.