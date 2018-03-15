Donald Trump Admits Justin Trudeau Is ‘Good-looking’

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump gave one of his typically bizarre speeches at a closed-door event in Missouri on Wednesday — during which he finally admitted what we’ve all been waiting to hear: He thinks Justin Trudeau is “good-looking.” Oh, and Trump also said that he brazenly lied to the Canadian prime minister about the trade deficit.

In audio obtained by the Washington Post, The Atlantic, and Politico, Trump is heard singing the praises of the notorious PR stuntman — before boasting that he insisted to Trudeau that the U.S. ran a trade deficit with Canada. Of course, Trump had no idea whether that was actually true. Per the Post:

“Trudeau came to see me. He’s a good guy, Justin. He said, ‘No, no, we have no trade deficit with you, we have none. Donald, please,’” Trump said, mimicking Trudeau … “Nice guy, good-looking guy, comes in — ‘Donald, we have no trade deficit.’ He’s very proud because everybody else, you know, we’re getting killed.

“ … So, he’s proud. I said, ‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know … I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’ You know why? Because we’re so stupid … And I thought they were smart. I said, ‘You’re wrong, Justin.’ He said, ‘Nope, we have no trade deficit.’ I said, ‘Well, in that case, I feel differently,’ I said, ‘but I don’t believe it.’”

Trump went on to say that after fact-checking his claim, he was told that there’s actually a deficit of $17 billion a year when you add energy and timber into the equation. And, well, it turns out that’s not exactly true either:

He’s not right. $17 billion was last year’s deficit in trade in goods: with services trade included, the net trade balance is a surplus, as his own economic advisers officially note. The repeat claim about Trudeau excluding energy and timber is fiction. https://t.co/VPnJHtuc4m — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 15, 2018

Whoops! Regardless, we’re glad Trump finally agreed with the rest of the world about Trudeau’s looks.