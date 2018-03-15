Dylann Roof’s Sister Arrested for Bringing Weapons to Her High School’s Walkout

Morgan Roof, whose older brother Dylann Roof murdered nine people at a historically black church in Charleston in 2015, was arrested on Wednesday for bringing weapons to her South Carolina high school during National School Walkout Day.

As BuzzFeed News reports, court records show that 18-year-old Roof was charged with possessing weapons and marijuana at AC Flora High School in Columbia, South Carolina. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is not allowed to return to campus.

Roof also reportedly posted a message on Snapchat earlier that day, which read in part: “I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot. We know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway.”

In a statement, according to BuzzFeed News, the principal of Roof’s school wrote, “The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption.”

The National School Walkout Day was held on the one-month anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during which 17 people were killed. On Wednesday, thousands of students across the U.S. walked out of their classrooms to protest gun violence and demand safer schools.

Roof’s brother Dylann, 22, is a self-professed white-supremacist who was sentenced to death for killing nine people in the Charleston church massacre. In another Snapchat post on Wednesday, Roof wrote, “[T]hey are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it’s gonna do?”

This is Morgan Roof, Dylann Roofs little sister, her snapchats there and all do your thang twitter pic.twitter.com/MttSF875is — tatianna (@theonlytyy) March 14, 2018

South Carolina’s governor Henry McMaster wrote on Twitter that “potential tragedy was avoided at AC Flora High School” following the arrest. He also called for a police officer to be put in every school.

