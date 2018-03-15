There Are Lots of Eileen Fisher Basics Up to 70 Percent Off

By

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

As the Cut’s own Molly Fischer memorably mused a few years ago: “Eileen Fisher, I love you: Clasp me to the tan shoulder of handsome middle age and swathe me in the most sumptuous of natural fibers.” If that sounds appealing, and you’re looking to embrace your inner 50-something-year-old architect with more flowy, well-made, flattering clothes from Eileen Fisher, you are in luck: There are tons of wares — in muted, normal colors — currently on sale, for as much as 70 percent off. Enjoy the sensible cardigans, pants, dresses, and blouses we picked out below.

Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Midi Dress
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Midi Dress
$111 (was $158, now 30% off)
$111 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Classic Cotton Button-Down Shirt
Eileen Fisher Classic Cotton Button-Down Shirt
$118 (was $168, now 30% off)
$118 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Quilted Jacket
Eileen Fisher Quilted Jacket
$244 (was $348, now 30% off)
$244 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Wide-Leg Crop Pants
Eileen Fisher Wide-Leg Crop Pants
$132 (was $188, now 30% off)
$132 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Stretchy Velvet Ankle Leggings
Eileen Fisher Stretchy Velvet Ankle Leggings
$97 (was $138, now 30% off)
$97 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size Plus Cold-Shoulder Shift Dress
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size Plus Cold-Shoulder Shift Dress
$87 (was $218, now 60% off)
$87 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Crinkle Crepe Camisole Dress
Eileen Fisher Crinkle Crepe Camisole Dress
$160 (was $228, now 30% off)
$160 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Striped Sweater
Eileen Fisher Striped Sweater
$153 (was $218, now 30% off)
$153 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Peppered Cascading Cardigan
Eileen Fisher Peppered Cascading Cardigan
$99 (was $248, now 60% off)
$99 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size Roundneck Short-Sleeve Blouse
Eileen Fisher, Plus Size Roundneck Short-Sleeve Blouse
$79 (was $198, now 60% off)
$79 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Eileen Fisher Tencel Blend Knit Wide Leg Pants
Eileen Fisher Tencel Blend Knit Wide Leg Pants
$146 (was $218, now 33% off)
$146 at Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Jacket
Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Jacket
$120 (was $298, now 60% off)
$120 at Nordstrom
Eileen Fisher Cold-Shoulder Jersey Shift Dress
Eileen Fisher Cold-Shoulder Jersey Shift Dress
$59 (was $198, now 70% off)
$59 at Neiman Marcus
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Funnel-Neck Wool Sheath Dress, Petite
Eileen Fisher Sleeveless Funnel-Neck Wool Sheath Dress, Petite
$124 (was $248, now 50% off)
$124 at Neiman Marcus
Eileen Fisher Micro-Rib Mock-Neck Bracelet-Sleeve Top
Eileen Fisher Micro-Rib Mock-Neck Bracelet-Sleeve Top
$75 (was $108, now 31% off)
$75 at Neiman Marcus
Eileen Fisher Crepe Long Cardigan
Eileen Fisher Crepe Long Cardigan
$111 (was $278, now 60% off)
$111 at Saks Off Fifth

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best women’s jeans, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, ultra-flattering pants, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

There Are Lots of Eileen Fisher Basics Up to 70 Percent Off