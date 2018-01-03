How This Beauty Entrepreneur Gets Her Skin So Good

Photo: Emma Heming Willis

Do you ever see someone on Instagram and think “Why is your skin so good?” We do, so we started asking. Welcome to Why Is Your Skin So Good, a new series.

Emma Heming Willis has flawless skin, but she’s still looking for product recommendations. “After two kids and not a lot of sleep, I have these dark eye circles. So if you know an eye cream that helps, tell me!” You may know Emma because of her actor husband, Bruce, or her career as a model, but she’s also a mother, an entrepreneur, and the CEO of vegan skin-care line CocoBaba.

Willis told the Cut that her No. 1 beauty tip is getting sleep, but between work and kids, sleep isn’t always an option. The next best thing is drinking water. “I see such a difference in my skin when I refill my water bottle all day long!” And then there are the products she relies on, some of which are very luxe. Read on for the list.

Lumion Oxygen Mist “After splashing my face with cold water first thing in the morning, I spray this all over.” $24 at Amazon $24 at Amazon

Lumion Oxygen Serum “This is all-natural and fragrance free, which is why I love this brand. I tap it into my skin and let it set.” $38 at Amazon $38 at Amazon

