Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Emma Watson, the actress turned U.N. Goodwill Ambassador turned activist showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a (seemingly temporary) tattoo commemorating Times Up. Wait, she means, “Time’s Up.” Unfortunately, the tattoo did not have an apostrophe, but looked great with her vintage Ralph Lauren dress.

Watson has not commented on the grammatical error, even though many Twitter users were quick to point it out. Give her a break — temporary tattoos are hard to transfer!

It’s not the only thing she’s done to support the anti–sexual harassment movement, though, in Hollywood and beyond. Last month, Watson donated more than 1 million pounds to the Justice and Equality Fund, the U.K. campaign inspired by Time’s Up.