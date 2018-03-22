If unseasonably balmy days here and there have you resenting your puffer when you still need it, then try a little escapism by focusing on your spring shopping list. To get your imagination in motion, we asked a few women who think about fashion for a living what they’re looking forward to adding to their closets in the very near future. Scroll on for their picks from THE OUTNET.COM. Then start manifesting sunnier days.

Indya Brown, fashion assistant at the Cut

Spring is the season I relish most when it comes to dressing. It’s not too hot or too cold, which leaves room to experiment with pieces I wouldn’t normally try – like this super-feminine, one-shoulder dress. I also really admire the way Attico experiments with different shapes and details, and this sheer dress/top is amazing to layer over a plain T-shirt or slip dress for a night out. High-waist sailor pants are my most flattering shape, and the army green is a nice spin.

1. Iris & Ink Jac belted cotton-twill culottes, $150; 2. Marc Jacobs White Sneaker, $74; 3. Attico Margarita ruffled striped cotton and silk-blend maxi dress, $682; 4. Alexander Wang Chain-embellished leather shoulder bag, $292; 5. Zimmermann Asymmetric ruffled floral-print silk wrap midi dress, $425

Jenny Barrett, product manager at the Cut

After a winter spent binging telenovelas, I’d like to build a spring wardrobe that encourages socializing – specifically, long dinners with friends after work. This Proenza skirt is the perfect piece to lure me out of hibernation. As soon as it warms up, I plan to wear this white Acne blazer and JW Anderson bucket bag with a pair of jeans and any number of tanks for an easy office-to-out look.

1. Tibi Cady Top, $98; 2. JW Anderson Stud-embellished leather bucket bag, $730; 3. Acne Studios Printed silk mini dress, $360; 4. Proenza Schouler Striped crochet-knit midi skirt, $674; 5. Acne Studios Cotton blazer, $405

Lara Jade, fashion and beauty photographer

I am often running around and out of the house until late evening, so I am always looking for that perfect, practical day-to-night piece. In the morning I’ll reach for black statement pieces, but spring is the perfect time for a bit of print here, a splash of pastel color there! If I’m headed to an important meeting or photoshoot, I favor practical, floaty tops for comfort. And if I have time to change for evening, I love sharp black suits paired with open, heeled sandals and minimal gold jewelry.

1. Iris & Ink Crepe wide-leg pants, $135; 2. Iris & Ink Double-breasted crepe blazer, $220; 3. Marni Twist-front crepe de chine top, $376; 4. Giuseppe Zanotti Design Snake-effect patent-leather mules, $218; 5. Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-tone faux-pearl earrings, $56

Katie O’Donnell, branded content editor at the Cut

My “it’s still winter” look has devolved into a rotation of hefty pants, sweaters, and boots chosen for their weight. Come spring, I can’t wait to wear lighter, floatier silhouettes: I’m craving airy (but not flimsy) maxi dresses and skirts that feel like a dream to move in. I especially love the rich palette of this Valentino skirt, in a floral pattern that’s vintage-leaning but not precious. And two staples I’ll use to make anything look better are walkable metallic heels and big earrings.

1. Giambattista Valli Ruffled lace-trimmed floral-print silk-chiffon gown, $2,598; 2. Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-tone and resin earrings, $30; 3. Calvin Klein Collection Sleeveless top, $238; 4. Valentino Tango mirrored-leather pumps, $508; 5. Valentino Pleated printed silk crepe de chine midi skirt, $1,740

Shea Daspin, stylist

This spring, I’m looking for pieces that are unexpectedly sophisticated to pair with everything “kooky” in my wardrobe. I’m really into solid colors and unfussy pieces right now since I already own a lot of crazy. I’m keeping an eye out for texture and interesting silhouettes to keep the more simple pieces from looking boring. Most importantly, I need to be able to move and be comfortable: Shoes I can run around in, clothes that breathe, and weather-appropriate outerwear are a must.

1. Attico Raquel bead-embellished appliquéd twill wrap maxi dress, $945; 2. Cedric Charlier Knee length dress, $375; 3. Stella McCartney Lace-paneled printed silk-blend georgette gown, $2,278; 4. Tibi Janie satin platform sandals, $168; 5. Miu Miu Appliquéd faux patent-leather coat, $1,338

