The Glitter Facial Is the Trend You Never Knew You Wanted

Photo: Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

Giambattista Valli took the highlighter trend, ran with it, and painted it all over models’ faces. During the brand’s Paris Fashion Week fall 2018 runway show, models casually walked out with a full face of chunky, rainbow shimmer thanks to L’Oréal’s global makeup director Val Garland. Some of the glacials (glitter facials) were paired with casual jumpsuits and black maxi dresses, so they could easily be your new casual Friday go-to that looks like you put in some, even if misguided, effort.

This is no doubt already inspiring glitter-face tutorials, extreme Coachella looks, and subsequent tutorials on how to expel every trace of glitter from your life; because that’s what your life will come to if you try this look at home.

For a subtle glacial slay, Garland has blown loose glitter onto models’ faces for Preen by Thornton Bregazzi’s fall presentations.

Feathers and silk #AW18 A post shared by Preen By Thornton Bregazzi (@preenbythorntonbregazzi) on Mar 2, 2018 at 9:04am PST

This look is attainable, approachable, and probably more affordable, because that other one will require at least two tubes of puffy paint and maybe a medical bill.

And that marks two more labels that got the glitter-is-in memo.