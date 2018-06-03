Photo: Courtesy of Guerlain

French beauty brand Guerlain teased the release of its new perfume Mon Guerlain last January when they announced actress, philanthropist, and mother Angelina Jolie as their new ambassador. This week, they released a new, more floral version of the fragrance, Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale.

The perfume is said to be a tribute to the brand’s idea of femininity, which Guerlain describes as “subtle, elusive and desirable … It is said to be fragile, yet in reality it is an incredible force because it is a source of life, the origin.” Jolie was the inspiration for the scent. As she announced when she signed with the brand last year, her entire Guerlain salary will be donated to one of her charities, which include the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, a Cambodia-focused environmental charity.

The fragrance was created by Guerlain’s perfumers Delphine Jelk and Thierry Wasser (he crafted Dior Addict and Giorgio Armani Emporio Armani Diamonds). It has a fresh yet sensual character, and smells like a bouquet of lavender and white flowers with notes of Arabian jasmine that are powerful, but not overbearing. The body of the fragrance is made up of warming scents like Tahitian vanilla and Indian sandalwood.

The bottle was designed by Gabriel Guerlain in 1908 and is one of Guerlain’s classic silhouettes. Its strong lines and “sensual curves” call to mind a cork-top alchemist’s bottle and the perfume’s feminine essence.

Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum Florale is available now.

