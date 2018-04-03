Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra Give Time’s Up Its Oscars Moment

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While the leaders of Time’s Up decided to “stand down” at the 2018 Oscars, the anti-sexual harassment initiative still got its moment on Hollywood’s biggest night. Onstage to represent the movement were Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorra, three women who came forward with sexual-misconduct allegations against none other than Harvey Weinstein.

“This year, many spoke their truth, and the journey ahead is long,” Sciorra started the address. “But slowly, a new path has emerged.

Judd then delivered the message with the explicit Time’s Up mention: “The changes we are witnessing are being driven by the powerful sound of new voices, of different voices, of our voices, joining together in a mighty chorus that is finally saying, ‘Time’s up.’”

The three ended their onstage moment by calling on the entertainment industry to pursue “equality, diversity, inclusivity, and intersectionality.” Watch the full clip below.