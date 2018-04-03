Helen Mirren Took a Tequila Shot on the Oscars Red Carpet

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

At the 2018 Oscars, actress Helen Mirren proved that she doesn’t just play a queen — when she (wisely) took a shot of tequila on the red carpet, the dame proved that she’s clearly a queen in real life as well.

Mirren was apparently handed a shot of tequila after she arrived at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony. In a savvy move, she was photographed taking the shot before she chatted with the press. And understandably, people on social media were absolutely loving it:

someone just handed helen mirren a shot of tequila on the red carpet and she downed it. mom 😍 — grind concourse (@cataxista) March 5, 2018

This is my favorite shot of the nights Helen Mirren is my soul sister taking a shot of tequila on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/fICKXdQIt5 — Candis Cayne (@candiscayne) March 5, 2018

helen mirren taking a shot of tequila in the oscars carpet is my new favourite thing pic.twitter.com/MMHR4rZh89 — ells🦄 (@ATOMlCMILLS) March 5, 2018

Helen Mirren taking a shot of tequila on the red carpet actually represents me watching the award season hahahah #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/66lMCWetyZ — louise (@TheJCap) March 5, 2018

helen mirren just took a shot of tequila before going to a red carpet interview aksjshshshs she is LIFE GOALS #oscars — delaney (@del_graves) March 5, 2018

Helen Mirren taking a shot on the #Oscars90 red carpet is all you need to see today and everyday pic.twitter.com/pw1rbscPzQ — Mary Megahy (@marymegahy) March 5, 2018

Helen Mirren is so gorgeous. The photograph of her taking that tequila shot on the red carpet, like the boss woman she is, only makes me sigh in admiration more. 😍#Oscars90 — Lavanya L Narayanan (@themadrasponnu) March 5, 2018

We hope Mirren (who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 2007) is awarded another Oscar for this.