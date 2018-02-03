A Brief History of Famous Women Shaving Their Heads

Move over, Rapunzel hair. More and more famous women are cutting their hair super short. In the past year or so, Kristen Stewart emerged with a blonde buzz cut, Sanaa Lathan’s head became completely hair-free, and Danai Gurira shaved it all off for Black Panther.

This isn’t exactly new. It’s said that wealthy women in ancient Egypt shaved in an effort to prevent lice (though they also wore wigs). In more recent history, Grace Jones shaved her head in social protest. Whether the reasons involved a movie role, a crisis, or the lofty goal of saving the planet, here’s a look at the celebrity women who’ve gone bald and why they did it.