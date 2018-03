Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Wednesday, Hope Hicks resigned from her position as White House communications director. Also on Wednesday, Anna Wintour’s daughter, Bee Shaffer, posted this picture on Instagram:

Anyone hiring? A post shared by beeshaffer (@beeshaffer) on Feb 28, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

The two do indeed look a lot alike. They have similar hair, eyes, builds, and they both have sculpted eyebrows most people can only dream of. And Schaffer seems just as qualified as Hicks was to be communications director.

I think we all know who should really get the job though …