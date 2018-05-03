How Elisabeth Moss Got Ready for the Oscars

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss represented Dior from head to toe at the Oscars on Sunday night — not only with her pink sequined gown, but also with a face full of Dior makeup. The Cut went behind the scenes with Dior Makeup Artist Daniel Martin to see how Moss got the look.

The inspiration behind the makeup was Old Hollywood glamour. “This was Lizzie’s first-ever Oscar attendance, [so] we threw it back to the 1940s, capturing the essence of Old Hollywood,” said Martin. Moss wore her hair down in a soft wave, and Martin completed the look with a statement lip, using upcoming products, Dior Addict Lacquer Stick in Walk of Fame and the Dior Addict Lacquer Plump in Disco Dior, to achieve a bright fuchsia lip.

Photo: Daniel Martin

With such showstopping lips, Martin went simple yet glowy for the rest of Moss’s makeup. Her strong brows were courtesy of good genes and some Diorshow Brow Styler. Her warm glow was achieved with Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze Powder on her face, as well as some Dior Backstage Airflash sprayed on her body to even out skin tone.

Martin balanced out the look with simple eyes shaded with Dior 5 Couleurs Cool Wave Eyeshadow, leaving Moss to walk the Oscars red carpet like the glowing, Dior princess she is.

Photo: Daniel Martin