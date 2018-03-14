The Best Bright-Pink Lipstick for Brunettes

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

When I saw this beauty look on 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford pop up my Instagram feed last night, my fingers were poised to send a DM to makeup artist Fiona Stiles demanding that she immediately tell me all about it. After all, a great shade of lipstick must be shared with everyone. Fortunately, I wasn’t the only one who took notice. Stiles’s Instagram followers were equally curious, so she took to the comments to share what she used.

First, the glittery eye shadow is a mix of a rose gold glitter paste by Lemonhead L.A. called Mulholland Space Paste. The company says that it’s long lasting and removes easily with water, making it a favorite to use on set. Stiles added that she used a little pink blush and taupe around the eyes for extra definition. The mix of the glitter texture and definition keeps the eye look from resembling conjunctivitis.

Finally, the lipstick comes from the Mother of makeup herself, Pat McGrath. Using one of our favorite beauty products from last year, Stiles uses McGrath’s Matte Trance lipstick in a fuchsia shade called Full Panic. The color is a bright-pink shade that isn’t too cool or blue, that complements Langford’s sable-colored hair and ivory skin. Since it’s a super-creamy, matte lipstick, McGrath suggests eschewing a makeup brush and using your fingers to dab it onto your lips. Think pink, but in a non-millennial shade.

