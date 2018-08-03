For International Women’s Day, Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry in a J.Crew topcoat with snow-white piping contrasting a navy blue shell. If you’re one of thousands who saw the picture and said, “I must own that coat and I must own it now,” I’m sorry to tell you that it’s sold out. The good news is that you can still get the future princess’s look at any budget. Scroll through to shop for royalty-worthy coats from Amazon, ASOS, Saks and more.
The Pastel Option
The color is soft, but the black piping keeps it sharp.
The Trendy Version
If you want a more modern look, try a bubble-gum pink coat with contrast tipping and zipper pockets.
The One That Looks Like Burberry
Dark piping meets a checked trench coat in this belted Burberry dupe.
If You Want Trimming All Over
For those of you who really like the idea of tipping, this trench has black trim along the collar, belt, and wrists.
If You Want a More Casual Look
This peacoat is just a bit shorter than Meghan’s, which — coupled with the sleeve length — makes it a great option as the weather gets less frigid.
When You Want A Big Contrast
The white bib really stands out. Just try not to spill your coffee on it while you’re walking down the street.
If You’re Looking Ahead to April
This navy trench will take you through a rainy spring.
When You Want to Get Dressed Up
Here’s a peacoat with contrasting piping you can wear to your next wedding or black-tie event.
