Unlike lipstick or nail color, perfume tends to feel like something we’re stuck with once we choose it. But with a unique new product debut, Kenneth Cole is looking to change the way we approach personal fragrance. Despite their titles, the brand’s new fragrance pillars – For Him and For Her – are designed to be gender-fluid, so you can swap or combine them based on your mood. What’s more, they’ll soon be offered as respective heroes within a set that comes with three personalization fragrances. These demi-elixirs are Serenity, Energy, and Intensity, and are formulated to complement and enhance both For Him and For Her, as well as each other.

By taking the guesswork out of mixing and matching, the set allows for both free experimentation and exponential combination possibilities. The result? Layering, the brand says, becomes simpler and more fun. Watch the video above to explore the lineup, and get exclusive fragrance insights from Senior Beauty Editor Ashley Weatherford.