Watch Models Speak Out About Gender and Power

Christy Turlington, Adwoa Aboah, Doutzen Kroes, and other models discuss politics, the gender binary, and power in the fashion industry in the latest issue of i-D magazine, in a video series launching today at i-D.co. Titled the Radical Issue and on newsstands now, the entire magazine is devoted to political voices in fashion.

For this video and fashion editorial from the issue, shared exclusively with the Cut, photography duo Inez and Vinoodh filmed conversations with ten boundary-pushing models who each shared a political cause or issue that’s most important to them.

Photo: Courtesy of i-D

Paloma Elsesser talks about equality. Liya Kebede focuses on maternal health, particularly in third-world countries. The other models are Anja Rubik, Cameron Russell, Dara Allen, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Teddy Quinlivan. “Before, we were just pretty faces on the covers of magazines,” Rubik says. “Now we can say what we think, what we like, what we’re passionate about.”

The issue was guest-edited by Charlie Porter, men’s fashion critic for the Financial Times, who said i-D fashion director Alastair McKimm styled each woman naturally for the shoot. “We didn’t want to force a character on them,” he said. “We thought, let’s shoot these incredible women and give them a platform to speak. Not just shoot them, but make their voices part of the story.”

Photo: Courtesy of i-D

The editorial is titled “What does it mean to be a model?” and the video series launches later this morning on i-D.co.

Photo: Courtesy of i-D

From i-D the Radical Issue, No. 351, Spring 2018.

