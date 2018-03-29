Is Fashion’s Trendiest, Troll-iest Brand in Trouble?

Remember how cool it was when Vetements’s DHL shirt made its runway debut? The year 2015 was a much simpler time, when a high-fashion shirt with the delivery services’s logo printed on it set the world spinning. The brand behind the subversive shirt, and its designer Demna Gvasalia were suddenly catapulted into star-status … among the street-style set. People and publications were equal parts enamored and horrified at the designs and their astronomical price tags. Now, High Snobiety is reporting that the bubble has popped.

Their article relied on testimony from anonymous buyers, former Vetements employees, and sales associates who all said that sales were down for the Zurich-based brand. One said, “From a retail stand point, Vetements is completely dead. Over the course of two seasons no one is even looking at it. Sales have dropped dramatically to the point where you are now seeing Vetements on sale on various outlets at 60-70% off.”

Others have also noticed that Vetements clothing is being frequently marked down to over 50 percent off. Quartz reporter Marc Bain tweeted last month that Gvasalia himself had said that markdowns were an indication of overproduction, which is something that seems to be happening more and more to his own label. The brand also opted out of Fashion Week last season, but most assumed that was because Gvasalia was just over it.

Not a judgment. Just something I've noticed a few times. https://t.co/NkX5IKBX74 pic.twitter.com/BTxO90Yuaw — Marc Bain (@marcbain_) February 9, 2018

Vetements has not responded to the article, but the Cut reached out for comment and will update when it becomes available. If they are in trouble, maybe fashion is moving even quicker than previously estimated. Or, maybe the appetite for expensive fashion that makes you think who would buy this? is waning.