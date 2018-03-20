A Full-Coverage Moisturizer That Also Protects Skin

Jamie Kern Lima, a.k.a. “the beauty queen of QVC” and founder of IT Cosmetics, just released a new, full-coverage product that’s guaranteed to be as popular as her Bye Bye Foundation — you’ve probably seen the infomercials for the magic foundation that covers nearly every skin concern, including Kern Lima’s rosacea. IT’s first full-coverage moisturizer is a hydrating and lightweight alternative to heavy foundations.

The new Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer covers redness, hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, and acne scars in one quick and easy application. The moisturizer comes in 12 shades that can be mixed and blended for the perfect fit, and since they’re moisturizers, they don’t oxidize or turn orange like some foundations do.

IT, which stands for Innovative Technology, uses its 3D Skin Flex Technology in the moisturizer, which makes it rest on top of skin without sinking into pores and fine lines, and it won’t cause the dreaded cake face. Like many of IT’s other products, the moisturizer is packed with skin-loving ingredients. It uses seven fermented ingredients (fermentation is often credited as the key to youthful skin): sugar cane, rice, coconut water, sea kelp, green and black tea, pumpkin, and white ginseng. The resulting effect is a more plump and moisturized face that’s full of anti-aging antioxidants. The moisturizer is also infused with UV protection to block sun damage that can make skin concerns like hyperpigmentation even worse. A dash of diamond powder adds a natural subtle glow.

The new full-coverage moisturizer can be applied with your hands or IT’s new foundation brush for more coverage — both are available now at Ulta.

