J.Crew Is Celebrating National Stripes Day

In case you didn’t know, J.Crew’s second annual National Stripes Day is on March 31, and the brand famous for colors and prints wants to help you celebrate. Starting today, J.Crew will be releasing one striped product every day until National Stripes Day. By following J.Crew’s Instagram, you’ll get first access to their selection of striped clothing and accessories, including swimwear, sunglasses, sneakers and more.

Of special interest is the limited-edition J.Crew x Prinkshop “Truth Tee” ($52), with $4 from each sale going to Girl Up, an organization dedicated to helping young girls achieve their dreams. You can also win a J.Crew x Tribe Bicycle on March 31 by submitting a photo on Instagram with the hashtags #NationalStripesDay and #JCrewContest.

Scroll below to preview J.Crew’s stripiest products coming out this week.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.