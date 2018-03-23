J.Crew Is Celebrating National Stripes Day

J.Crew Is Celebrating Its Second Annual National Stripes Day

In case you didn’t know, J.Crew’s second annual National Stripes Day is on March 31, and the brand famous for colors and prints wants to help you celebrate. Starting today, J.Crew will be releasing one striped product every day until National Stripes Day. By following J.Crew’s Instagram, you’ll get first access to their selection of striped clothing and accessories, including swimwear, sunglasses, sneakers and more.

Of special interest is the limited-edition J.Crew x Prinkshop “Truth Tee” ($52), with $4 from each sale going to Girl Up, an organization dedicated to helping young girls achieve their dreams. You can also win a J.Crew x Tribe Bicycle on March 31 by submitting a photo on Instagram with the hashtags #NationalStripesDay and #JCrewContest.

Scroll below to preview J.Crew’s stripiest products coming out this week.

Marysia Swimsuit
Photo: courtesy of J. Crew
Marysia Swimsuit
$389 at J. Crew
Prinkshop Truth Tee
Photo: courtesy of J. Crew
Prinkshop Truth Tee
$52 at J. Crew
Striped Signet Bag
Photo: courtesy of J. Crew
Striped Signet Bag
$128 at J. Crew
Striped Sunglasses
Photo: courtesy of J. Crew
Striped Sunglasses
$65 at J. Crew
Striped Vans
Photo: courtesy of J. Crew
Striped Vans
$60 at J. Crew

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

