Is Jack Antonoff Dating a Model Who Isn’t Lorde?

Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images

Following his January split with Lena Dunham, rumors have been swirling that Jack Antonoff might be dating someone new. Many people assumed it was his frequent collaborator Lorde, with whom he was pictured looking awfully cozy in New Zealand last month. Both Antonoff and Lorde maintained they are just friends, and Antonoff even dismissed the rumors as “dumb heteronormative gossip.”

But now it looks like we might finally know who Antonoff is actually dating, given that he was recently photographed very-publicly leaning into model Carlotta Kohl at a basketball game.

Us Weekly first reported back in late January that Antonoff and Kohl were dating, publishing a picture of the pair at dinner together in New York City. And on Saturday, Kohl and Antonoff appeared to go on an unapologetically public date together — sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Daily Mail has more pictures of the pair sitting very close to one another, and People notes that Kohl added video of the game to her Instagram Story.

Hmm … sitting together in an extremely public way that they know will be photographed and putting their outing on social media … yup, it sure seems like Antonoff and Kohl are dating.