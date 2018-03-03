Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

A little over a week after releasing one of the sexiest music videos in recent history, Janelle Monae threw an uber-chic power brunch for her grassroots organization Fem the Future, which advocates for women in the entertainment industry.

The singer-actress picked West Hollywood’s coolest celeb restaurant, Catch LA, to host the Belvedere Vodka-sponsored brunch. On the menu yesterday was shakshuka, coconut-kale salads, avocado toast, and cinnamon roll pancakes. And, about the stellar guest list: Lupita Nyong’o, Rosario Dawson, Tessa Thompson, Ava DuVernay, Danai Gurira, Serayah McNeill, Dee Rees, Yvonne Orji, and even woke male feminist Matt McGorry were among the lucky few to snag invites. Motifs and pantsuits were galore.

“I’m so hopeful about the future,” Monae said at the brunch. “So many organizations are happening because women are realizing that we are indeed stronger together. We are more magical when we are aligned and uplift one another.”

She continued: “My intentions are clear — give women a platform.”

Photo: Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

📸 Tessa Thompson @ Janelle Monáe's "Fem the Future" Brunch in Los Angeles (March 02, 2018) #TessaThompson pic.twitter.com/KBiyUuTKQl — Tessa Thompson (org) (@tessthompsonorg) March 2, 2018