Jennifer Lopez Shares Her #MeToo Story

Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff/2017 Getty Images

As an actress and singer who has been in the spotlight for decades, maybe it’s no surprise that Jennifer Lopez has her own harassment stories to share. Lopez told Harper’s Bazaar, in the middle of talking about home-cooked meals and the power of affirmations, that she had been asked by a director to undress in front of them for one of her early films. Per Harper’s Bazaar:

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez has commented on the movement before, but has not specifically said what, if anything, had happened to her. She had previously said it was “a beautiful time for women” and “I’m super-excited about the time we are living in right now — especially for my daughter.” However, in the new interview, Lopez elaborated on how difficult it was for her to speak up as a young actress.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’ ”

Lopez also talked about her affinity for affirmations embroidered on pillows, including “No limits but the sky; life is short, live your dream.” She should consider getting a “Nah, we’re not having it” pillow as well.