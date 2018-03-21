Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Yesterday former vice-president Joe Biden got riled up while talking to University of Miami students at an anti-sexual-assault rally. Biden told attendees his younger self would’ve “beat the hell” out of Trump for how he treats women.

He further responded to Trump’s infamous crass remarks about women, suggesting the president needs another bully to set him straight. “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

This isn’t the first time Biden has become animated about the topic of sexual assault, though he’s received criticism for how he addressed related issues in the past. His latest effort follows the apology he issued to Anita Hill last year for mishandling her high-profile harassment claims against judge Clarence Thomas.

In case anyone was wondering about Biden’s physical credentials, the ex-football player reassured the crowd, “I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”