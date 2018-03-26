Everyone’s Upset Over This Modern Cover of Judy Blume’s Are You There God?

Photo: Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

A modern cover of Judy Blume’s 1970 book Are You There God? might just be more cringeworthy than the author’s problematic Woody Allen opinions.

What have they done to Judy Blume this book was copyrighted in 1970 pic.twitter.com/1FtR5Y7Fkr — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) March 25, 2018

The design, shared by reporter Jessica Huseman via Twitter, depicts a conversation between the main character, Margaret, and god via … iMessage. While the art teambehind the cover was clearly trying make it into something that kids these days would relate to, the design feels severely off, perhaps because the book was published decades before texting — let alone, iMessaging — was invented.

It didn’t take long for people in Huseman’s Twitter mentions to start fighting amongst themselves, sucking all the fun out of Tweet, but the first few responses — which ranged in tone from disapproving to comical — were pure.

That is ridiculous. God is notorious for not responding to text messages. Cover art totally unbelievable. — Geoff Johnson (@GeofftheJohnson) March 25, 2018

God would have read-receipts turned on, bet. https://t.co/kQDhKmaKrX — Samarth Bhaskar (@samarthbhaskar) March 26, 2018

Do I buy my daughter this new hip version of this amazing classic or give her my own well worn copy? https://t.co/XVp0pKTZIJ — Mary Beth Green (@nolamarybeth) March 26, 2018

Noooooooooooo. I bloody loved Judy Blume books in my early teens. I guess this cover may appeal to today's youngsters but it just seems wrong. https://t.co/VqaTVKetuR — Gary Patrick Brown (@gpb1979) March 25, 2018