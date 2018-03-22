Justin Bieber Is Pro-Pimples

View Slideshow Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Less than a month after his split with ukulele aficionada Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber was spotted canoodling with Sports Illustrated model Baskin Champion at a concert in L.A. this week. To boost that new romance sex-appeal with Champion, who, it’s worth mentioning, is not the heir to an ice cream empire, Bieber uploaded a series of thirst-trap photos of himself to Instagram. Just kidding: he Instagrammed his zits.

Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:24pm PDT

Bieber showed off his forehead acne on Instagram Stories, where he captioned the video: “Pimples are in.” This is not the typical behavior of a former anti-acne spokesperson, but that’s besides the point.

Bieber has engaged with #skincare Instagram before. Last May he talked about his struggle with pink eye and uploaded several black and white photos to display the state of his infection. In September he showed off his three-product face routine (he uses a Christie Kidd cleanser with a Clarisonic brush, and finishes with Elta MD sunscreen). And yet despite a solid skin regimen, pimples continue to cover his face. Oh, Justin. If only you knew what John Mayer discovered weeks ago: the secret to great skin is loneliness.