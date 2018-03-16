Walking 6-Pack Justin Theroux Finally Getting Into Shape

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Last month, Smart Water spokesperson Jennifer Aniston and her trophy-husband Justin Theroux announced they were separating after two years of marriage. Since the split, Aniston has been “fine,” and Theroux has moved from L.A. back to New York to hang out with an edgier, artsier crowd, and presumably expand his leather bracelet collection. And, according to Entertainment Tonight, the Leftovers star has also been working on getting a shredded post-breakup revenge bod. About time!

“Justin has been hitting the gym hard since the split,” a source told ET. “He’s been working out for over an hour every day at Gotham Gym. Boxing is a big part of his workout routine.”

The source acknowledged that Theroux “has always been in great shape” (see here for reference) but that he is now “more committed to a consistent regime,” and is “back in his element” (biking). Per ET:

“When he was with Jen they took cars everywhere, which he hated,” the source says, adding that Theroux likes to walk or take his bicycle everywhere in the Big Apple. “Even in the cold weather, Justin’s been biking everywhere. He’s totally back in his element now.”

Therous is also reportedly “dining with friends regularly,” and recently went on a “guy’s trip” to France where he was “friendly rather than flirty.”

Great to hear this guy is finally making physical fitness a priority: