Is Katy Perry okay, you guys? Recently, she’s been fighting with nuns, stealing first kisses from American Idol contestants, and during an appearance on the Japanese morning show Sukkiri on Thursday, the pop star seemed to suffer an existential crisis while desperately shoving chicken nuggets in her mouth.

After explaining why she loves Japan so much (when she was 4 or 5, her mom forgot her in an elevator and five Japanese girls found her and gave her Coca-Cola gummy bears), and performing her song “Act My Age,” the show’s hosts wheeled out a tray with a variety of flavored chicken nuggets for Perry, from the Japanese convenience store Lawson’s.

“I prepared that because [we] heard you are addicted to some foods in Japan,” the host explains, as Perry’s jaw drops.

For reasons that remain unclear to all of us (including Perry, it seems), she leaps on the nuggets, shoving as many in her mouth as she can at once. What follows is the face journey of a woman who has tasted in the nuggets that life is, indeed, nasty, brutish, and short.

Watch the clip below, or enjoy her full appearance here.