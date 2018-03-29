Can You Keep Up With This Kardashian Bracket?

HEAR YE, HEAR YE! Welcome to yet another task I’ve been forced to complete because the internet has failed me. In this current cultural climate of creating brackets about everything from basketball to bowel movements, I became personally offended that not one single person in my life created or sent me a Kardashian one. Such adversity must be met head on, so I took minutes, yes, MINUTES, to create something the world so desperately needed: The First (I Think) Official Keeping Up With the Kardashians Bracket Presented to You by Mariah Smith of Keeping Up With the Kontinuity Errors.

The title is indeed a mouthful, but that’s what you get when you fail me. I hope what I’ve created touches the hearts and minds of many, and that my Pastor and my Lord will forgive me for pitting a minor and a dead person against one another. Let the Kardashian Games Commence!

There you have it, folks! Agree, disagree? Take it up with me on Twitter: @mRiah