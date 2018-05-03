Khloé Kardashian Announces the Sex of Her Baby

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff/2016 Getty Images

While we were all preoccupied with the Oscars, the Kardashians tried to upstage the Academy Awards by slipping in the sex of Khloé’s much-discussed baby. After months of speculation, Khloé announced that she’s having a girl with Tristan Thompson.

I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess 👑 👶🏽💗 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 5, 2018

Khloé was not immediately thrilled. She spent much of the episode speculating that she was having a boy. When Kylie called to give her the news, Khloé said, “I’m really hoping Kylie’s gonna say she’s lying and that I’m really having a boy.” But she came around to the idea and is now publicly thrilled — phew.

Congratulations, Khloé and Tristan. Another pink-rose-filled baby shower is just around the corner.