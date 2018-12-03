All About Khloé Kardashian’s Extravagant Baby Shower

Photo: khloekardashian/Instagram

This weekend, Khloé Kardashian celebrated impending motherhood the most Kardashian-Jenner way imaginable: A lavish baby shower that doubled as spon-con from Amazon Gift Registry (#ad). The reality star, who is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was joined at the affair by her sisters, close friends, endless pink flowers, and of course, topiaries of giraffes and elephants.

The baby shower was planned by Mindy Weiss and held at the Hotel Bel Air’s Grand Ballroom in Los Angeles. A source told E! News, “They went all out for the shower with no expense spared and it’s turned out to be stunning and gorgeous.” The event included “thousands of pink flowers,” including “hundreds of stems” that hung from ceilings (hmm), according to the source.

During the shower, Kardashian, 33, wore a blush robe and custom beaded cocktail dress by Sergio Hudson. Likewise, her sisters and mom Kris also wore neutral and pink tones. The baby shower also had a pink neon sign with “Baby Thompson” hung over “hundreds” of balloons — and if you’re wondering, the sign was written in Kris’s handwriting.

Thompson was also in attendance (he arrived an hour after the event started, along with three of his male friends) and he and Kardashian posed together under the sign (his birthday happens to be taking place this week, so the Kardashian gang celebrated Tristan’s big day after).

According to “Page Six”, the guest list included Kim Zolciack, Brielle Biermann, Maria Menounos, Lorraine Schwartz, and more. On top of that, it was also the birthdays of Kardashian’s friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Jen Atkins, so the reality star had unicorn birthday cakes made for them and the group serenaded them with “Happy birthday,” how nice.

At more than eight months along, Kardashian’s due date is rapidly approaching. We’re looking forward to seeing what she gets off her Amazon Gift Registry (#ad).