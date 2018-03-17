While Kim Kardashian West gave the world its first glimpse of baby Chicago West via Instagram story two weeks ago, the little cherub’s face was slightly obscured behind the app’s bear-cub filter, leaving her fans wanting more. This morning, Kardashian West answered those demands with a clear Instagram of the little babe.
Captioned, “Morning cutie 💗,” the Instagram has more than 3.7 million likes and countless adoring comments. Chicago, who’s wearing pink pajamas and a quilted white bib, looks undeniably cute.