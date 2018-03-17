The Latest on the Cut

3:46 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Shares First Clear Photo of Baby Chicago West

“Morning cutie,” the caption reads.

2:56 p.m.

Snapchat’s Latest Blunder Is a Reminder to Never Mess with Rihanna

“Shame on you,” Rihanna tweeted in response to the app’s offensive ad.

1:46 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. Sent Suggestive Twitter Messages to a Model While Married

In which bacon became the subject of flirty tweets.

12:22 p.m.

GOP Candidate Who Called Parkland Teen ‘Skinhead Lesbian’ Drops Out of Race

Bye!

11:11 a.m.

Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Shamrock for St. Patrick’s Day

The Duchess of Cambridge is having quite the festive day.

9:43 a.m.

Tillerson Was Reportedly on the Toilet When He Found Out He Was Getting Fired

The outgoing Secretary of State was reportedly suffering through a stomach bug when Chief of Staff John Kelly sent him the text.

Yesterday at 7:01 p.m.

For the First Time, the Nanny Cries at her Murder Trial

She broke down amid the testimony of a psychiatrist who treated her after the crime.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Court Declares Man Who Ghosted Wife Dead

Even though he’s very much alive and appeared in court to prove it.

Yesterday at 5:49 p.m.

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez Have Wildly Different Thoughts on Aging

Which philosophy do you subscribe to?

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Chanel Is Coming to an Ulta Near You Soon

Ulta is pushing toward selling more luxury brands.

Yesterday at 5:14 p.m.

The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

Yesterday at 4:59 p.m.

Karlie Kloss on Taylor Swift Breakup Rumors: ‘Don’t Believe Everything You Read’

Hmm.

Yesterday at 4:36 p.m.

Video of Rogue Ski Lift Confirms We Should All Just Stay Inside

Ten people were injured when the lift at the Gudauri resort spun out of control and sent skiers flying.

Yesterday at 4:28 p.m.

These My Little Pony Face Masks Are Worth a Trip to Sephora

Add them to the long list of reasons to go.

Yesterday at 4:03 p.m.

This Rare and Majestic Natural Phenomenon Is Named … ’Steve’

A new aurora has been discovered.

Yesterday at 3:43 p.m.

What’s Happening With This H&M Graffiti Lawsuit?

Here’s what we know.

Yesterday at 3:03 p.m.

This Brow Kit I’ve Been Using for a Decade Has Given My Eyebrows Purpose

The kit lasts so long, my Cost Per Application is a mere $0.03 a day.

Yesterday at 2:34 p.m.

Monty Python Member Says #MeToo Movement Turned Hollywood Into the Mob

“A night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay.”

Yesterday at 2:32 p.m.

The Science of How Your Diet Affects Your Mental Health

The emerging field of “nutritional psychiatry” is exploring how the food you eat can affect your risk of depression.

Yesterday at 2:17 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Has Chosen An Interesting Divorce Lawyer

“It’s a curious choice if it’s an amicable separation.”