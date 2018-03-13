You Can Soon Buy Kim Kardashian West’s 3-Step Concealer Kit

Photo: Tara Ziemba/AFP/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West has finally created a way to defeat her arch-nemesis, dark undereye circles. Today, she announced the latest addition to her growing Kim Kardashian West Beauty empire: an undereye concealer kit.

Any casual Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewer is aware of Kim’s lifelong battle with undereye circles. She’s tried everything, so you know she’d never accept a KKW Beauty concealer that’s less than perfect. Speaking to Allure, she explained that it took eight months for her team to develop the concealer, which is a light liquid made with ceramides and collagen.

Photo: KKW Beauty

The product, which is slated to go on sale March 23 on kkwbeauty.com, is available in 16 shades and is designed as the first step in a three-part process. The second item in the kit is a translucent loose powder which is meant to “bake,” or set, the concealer. A third item, a brightening powder, is intended to be swept on top of the baking powder in order to lightly illuminate the undereye area.

Concealer Kits coming 03.23. #KKWBEAUTY #ConcealBakeBrighten A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Kim recruited her mother and grandmother to introduce the new concealer kits in a social-media campaign. Her 83-year-old grandmother also served as an official makeup tester, proving that dream jobs can land at your feet at any age.