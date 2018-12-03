The Weird Food Kylie Jenner Craved During Her Pregnancy

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We’re all still starved for details about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, given she didn’t officially announce it until she actually gave birth to baby Stormi Webster in early February. In the month since, we’ve found out what Travis Scott thinks of his daughter and we’ve even seen Stormi’s face, but aside from what Jenner filmed in her pregnancy video, we still haven’t learned that much about those nine months.

That changed Sunday evening when Jenner engaged with her Twitter fans’ questions about her weirdest food cravings, which sister she told first, and the worst part about being pregnant — so, all the details that everyone’s been dying to know.

First of all, Jenner thought she was going to have a boy.

we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

And had a “perfect” pregnancy experience (minus the fact that she couldn’t eat sushi).

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

But it sounds like she found a new favorite food.

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

And still enjoyed some old favorites.

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

She loves Stormi’s toes.

well all of her! but her little toes get me every time 😫😫 https://t.co/iqC5aeqlTc — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Her mom was “sooo” supportive.

she was sooo supportive. I love my mama ♥️ https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

And so were her sisters, though she can’t remember which one she told first.

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Her best friend stuck right by her side.

She said “ok well i guess we‘re both having a baby” 😂😍 real one ♥️♥️ https://t.co/U28l2uGQUe — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

And sounds like Travis Scott loves being a dad.