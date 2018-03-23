Glimpse Into Palm Beach’s Secret World With Landon Nordeman

Landon Nordeman, famed for his behind-the-scenes photographs of runway models and dog shows, has trained his lens on another insular world: Palm Beach, and its pastel and print-loving denizens. “It’s the kind of place where its identity is very much on the surface. I was instantly taken by the fabric of the visual, physical landscape: bright colors and palm trees,” Nordeman told the Cut. “I am excited by and enjoy making pictures of people who are happy to express themselves outwardly, people who are characters, whether they know it or not.”
High Season is the result of Nordeman’s winter-long stint as the photographer-in-residence at the legendary Colony of Palm Beach. The series captures the artist’s “ferocious glee” in documenting this peculiar, sun-drenched microcosm. Below, Nordeman gives us a glimpse behind each photograph.