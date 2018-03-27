Larry Nassar’s Former Boss Charged With Sexual Misconduct

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Monday night, police arrested 70-year-old William Strampel, Larry Nassar’s former boss at Michigan State University. According to the Lansing State Journal, an affidavit presented in court on Tuesday claims Strampel groped two female medical students, made sexually suggestive statements to others, and had pornographic images on his computer. He is also being charged with willful neglect for his handling of a 2014 sexual-harassment investigation into Nassar.

Lansing State Journal reporter Chris Haxel livetweeted the proceedings:

Victim 1: Strampel had sexual conversation with her at a meeting where she was appealing a test score. Then Strampel allegedly brought up nude photos. The victim “interpreted those statements as a request to send him nude photographs in exchange for special consideration” — Chris Haxel (@ChrisHaxel) March 27, 2018

Victim 2: Strampel allegedly degraded her appearance and told her to “dress like a woman.” Also threatened to “run her out of the college.” At a later event she alleges he grabbed her “left buttock and gripped it firmly” — Chris Haxel (@ChrisHaxel) March 27, 2018

Victim 3: Allegedly met with Strampel regarding a bad test score. He “suggested that she become a centerfold model” then told her she could retake exam in exchange for a “favor.” Victim said she understood him to be asking for a sexual favor. — Chris Haxel (@ChrisHaxel) March 27, 2018

Victim 4: At the college ball, she “Was standing near the dance floor when Strampel approached her from behind and grabbed her right buttock.” Afraid to be kicked out of medical school, she initially declined to report the incident. — Chris Haxel (@ChrisHaxel) March 27, 2018

Strampel served as dean of Michigan State’s College of Osteopathic Medicine from 2002 to December 2017, during which time he oversaw Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was charged in January with sexually abusing over 150 women and girls. Since Nassar’s trial, the office of Michigan’s attorney general has been investigating Michigan State, and the university has begun the process of stripping Strampel of his tenure.

According to a letter sent to the school’s provost in February from Carol Viventi, the vice-president and special counsel to Michigan State’s president, Strampel “failed to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for former doctor Larry Nassar following the conclusion of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation.”

Following the 2014 investigation, a report outlined strict protocol for Nassar and MSU to follow when he saw patients, including that he be required to wear gloves and have a third-party present when he was performing procedures in intimate areas. When Nassar was fired from MSU in September 2016 for not adhering to these protocols, Strampel admitted he had failed to enforce them. Then, in October, Strampel reportedly told a group of students and administrators that he did not believe the female patients accusing Nassar of sexual misconduct.

“Our clients are encouraged by the Attorney General’s action today,” John Manly, the attorney representing over 150 of Nassar’s survivors said in a statement. “It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable.”