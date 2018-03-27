Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff/2016 Getty Images

The last naked Donald Trump statue that has not been vandalized or destroyed since they cropped up in 2016 is going up for auction. If you have around $30,000 to spare and want a naked presidential statue, now is your chance to shine.

The statues, titled ‘The Emperor Has No Balls’ were created by the artist collective INDECLINE and popped up in New York, San Francisco, and other American cities shortly before Trump was elected president. One of the statues had previously sold at auction for $22,000. Julien’s Auction says this is the final remaining statue in good condition, so the only remaining question is…. who wants to see this in their home everyday?