YouTube Star Lele Pons on How She Presents Herself Online

Photo: Chuck Grant

This month, WNYC’s Note to Self and the Cut are collaborating on a project to explore the question of what it means to be a woman online. Together, we have created a special series of podcasts and portraits called No Filter: Women Owning It Online.

Has the internet ever messed with your head? How have you messed back? We invite you to share your own experiences by leaving a voice note here.

In this episode, Lele Pons talks to Manoush Zomorodi about finding viral fame at a young age, and the character she portrays in her videos. The Cut’s Allie Jones, who profiled Pons last year, discusses the star’s sense of humor and audience appeal — she has 23 million followers on Instagram, largely teen and tween girls.