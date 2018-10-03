Liberal Group Launches Dating Website for The Resistance

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

For singles who don’t simply want to unite in love, but also “unite against Trump,” don’t even bother with Bumble, League, and all those other dating apps that are replete with Trump supporters. Instead, check out NeverTrump.dating, an “all-inclusive, love-pairing” dating website from the American Liberal Council.

“FIND YOUR PROGRESSIVE PARTNER TODAY,” the site reads.

While there have been a handful of pro-Trump dating websites — Trump Singles and Trump.dating — there haven’t been as many for the libs. Therefore, ALC founder Ted Brown wanted to create a space for The Resistance to look for love, The Hill reports.

“Our Democracy can still be saved,” he said in a statement. “But in order to do so, we must join together those with like-minded beliefs and stand for tolerance and justice for all. We need allies who will never back down to the corrupt, morally-bankrupt administration in power — and we can do that right here.”

Fingers crossed that NeverTrump.dating doesn’t ever make the same mistake as its pro-Trump counterpart, Trump.dating, and put a convicted sex offender on its home page.