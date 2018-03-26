Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of March 26

All week, we’re building to Saturday’s full moon in Libra, when Venus enters Taurus, too. You might find yourself seeking a feeling that’s solid. You might find yourself reaching out in love. If something blooms under this bright full moon, how will you know it, and how will you tend to it?

Aries

This is your season, this is your time, and there’s a fire here worth keeping. You can’t yet know what’s possible, you can only know what your arms want to reach for. You can’t yet know what’s beyond your grasp, you can only know what you long for, and what you’re bold enough to travel toward.

Taurus

This is a week to reach toward bright colors, toward all the sky’s vivid golds and blues, toward the lush green of the approaching spring. Gray skies come too, sometimes, and whole cities can feel colorless, empty and flat. There’s no way to go a whole life without feeling boredom, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to keep searching for the brightness, to keep growing toward what’s vivid and good.

Gemini

This might be one of those weeks where your inner power stretches thin, where your attention and love are pulled from all sides. This is also a week to push back against forgetting: forgetting who you are, or what you came here for, or what you’re trying to do with your time on Earth. It’s a week for remembering the order of your bones and the balance in your dreams.

Cancer

Think about who you miss, and think about who you love. If there’s loneliness this week, it’s a loneliness you can face head-on — not the kind of aloneness that will kill you, or even that will make you weak. This is just a quiet feeling that’s a part of this world as much as the moon, as much as the tides. You can’t stop it from existing, but you aren’t helpless against it, either.

Leo

You might find yourself seeking a love you can touch, a love you can know through your body, through your skin. It’s okay, good even, to believe your own eyes, to trust your own hands, to live in the world you can see. Just don’t forget about all the world’s mystery, real as anything else. A feeling doesn’t have to be solid to be real.

Virgo

Even when you’re seeking clarity, even when you’re seeking order, sometimes the world has nothing to offer but wildness, beauty too weird to predict, melodies that jump in all directions. You don’t always have to turn all chaos into order. It takes another kind of courage to be still, to be watchful, to let the world move you.

Libra

You might find yourself overwhelmed by some unknown feeling, overwhelmed by the earth and the sky, overwhelmed by unnamed desire. But you’ve always been good at moving through complexity. You’ve always been good at weaving threads and stories together, at holding the world’s full complicated mess carefully, thoughtfully, without flattening it or tearing it apart. You don’t have to reduce every mystery into something known.

Scorpio

It might be useful, as this week begins, to focus on moving as slowly as possible. You can move slowly enough to choose your words with care, slowly enough to really see where you’re going, slowly enough to notice your own muscles moving, your own blood pumping. It takes a certain stubbornness to refuse to meet somebody else’s pace, because this, too, is a kind of rebellion. It’s good to remind yourself of your own power.

Sagittarius

This week, try to let yourself live however your body needs to live, without any guilt and without any shame. If your energy needs to be loud right now, it’s okay to let yourself be loud. If your energy flows fast and careless, it’s okay to move too quickly. Freedom means making some missteps, and there are worse things than this. You can try to be good, but you don’t always have to be appropriate.

Capricorn

Don’t force yourself to make the decisions you aren’t yet ready to make. Don’t force a choice just for the sake of choosing. This is a week to avoid destroying anything. It isn’t yet time to burn the bridge. You don’t yet know what can be safely left behind, and what you’re still going to need. There are strange decisions up ahead, and there’s magic waiting for you in the springtime earth, but for now, just keep going.

Aquarius

It’s so easy to imagine what you would do if you were smarter than this, or if you were wiser, or more courageous. It’s so easy to imagine how the world would open up to you, offering gifts and light and a blossoming future. This week, try to remember that you’re already wiser than you know. You already have a courage that’s carried you through fog and fire. There’s a spark in you — don’t forget to tend it.

Pisces

Imagining you need to be everything, all the time, is a terrible trap. You can start expecting yourself never to waver and never to fall and never to speak a wrong word, and this is no way to live at all. This is a week for resisting all that would box you in. You don’t have to be perfect, you only have to be a person. You don’t have to have a plan to weather all imaginable futures, you only have to be ready for change.