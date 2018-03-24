The Most Inspiring Signs From the March For Our Lives

Protesters at the March For Our Lives. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

On Saturday, in more than 800 cities across the world, people took to the streets to protest gun-violence, stand up for school safety, and demand stricter gun-control laws as part of the March For Our Lives. At protests in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City, Los Angeles, and other major cities in the U.S., countless marchers made and brought powerful signs with them to get their message across: After the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, they want change — and they want it now.

Here, some of the most inspiring signs we’ve seen at the March For Our Lives, from reminders of the importance of students’s lives to witty burns against certain politicians and Trump administration officials.

“The Miseducation of Betsy DeVos”:

Messages for other politicians and Trump administration officials:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The meme signs:

“Protect kids / Not guns”:

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Signs with Emma González’s face and message:

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“There are gun people, non-gun people, and then there are children:”

Kids standing up for their lives:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Signs with messages for the National Rifle Association:

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

“Murdered while in school / and still no gun laws / how come, Congress?”:

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Reminders that students aren’t giving up:

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Adults demanding that no more people be killed by mass shootings:

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

The names of the people killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting:

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

People who “can’t believe” they still have to protest this “sh*t”:

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

“Am I next?”:

Photo: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Teens reminding politicians that they’ll soon be able to vote:

